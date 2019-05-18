



– A 15-year-old Harlem boy was shot and killed after police say he was hit by a stray bullet.

Shots rang out Friday night at about 9:30 p.m. near West 131st Street, outside of the St. Nicholas Houses.

EMS found Jeremiah Draper with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at the scene.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.