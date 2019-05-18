CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Stray Bullet


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old Harlem boy was shot and killed after police say he was hit by a stray bullet.

Shots rang out Friday night at about 9:30 p.m. near West 131st Street, outside of the St. Nicholas Houses.

EMS found Jeremiah Draper with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at the scene.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s