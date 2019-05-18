CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for your help identifying the suspect who assaulted a man in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

It happened on May 1 at a building on Third Avenue and East 167th Street.

Police say the suspect approach the 71-year-old victim from behind and beat him in the face with an unknown object until he was unconscious.

The suspect then took off.

The victim suffered a swollen eye and cuts to his face. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

