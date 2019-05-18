Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for your help identifying a suspect wanted for slashing a 78-year-old man last month in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Police say it happened on April 12 near 215 Maujer Street. The victim was pushing a cart filled with bottles for recycling when the cart accidentally rolled into a parked car.
A man and woman spotted on surveillance video then got out of the vehicle and demanded money to fix the door.
That’s when the male suspect allegedly pulled out some kind of sharp object, searched the victim’s pockets for money, and then slashed him in the face.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.