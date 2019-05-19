CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio heads back to New York City Monday after wrapping up his first multi-state visit as an official presidential candidate.

On Sunday, the Democratic hopeful attended services at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Before that, he was talking to voters in Iowa. The mayor touted an education program he has expanded in New York City, saying it could benefit the whole country.

“Something like pre-K for all should be a federal policy,” he said. “It should be funded by the federal goverment so every child in America can benefit.”

De Blasio is one of 24 Democratic candidates seeking the party’s 2020 nomination.

