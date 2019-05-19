CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cystic Fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Great Strides, New York, South Street Seaport, Vanessa Mudock


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of people were expected to attend the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s annual Great Strides walk Sunday.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

Watch: ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders’ Program Helps Young Professionals With CF 

“It is honestly the wheels on the bus for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Each year, the foundation hosts about 600 walks nationwide. There’s about 150,000 people that come out to these,” said Mike Buscemi, of the Greater New York Chapter – Manhattan. “It’s really just an empowering day for all of the families that are affected by CF.”

For more information about today’s 3k walk, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s