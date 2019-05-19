Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of people were expected to attend the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s annual Great Strides walk Sunday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of people were expected to attend the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s annual Great Strides walk Sunday.
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.
Watch: ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders’ Program Helps Young Professionals With CF
“It is honestly the wheels on the bus for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Each year, the foundation hosts about 600 walks nationwide. There’s about 150,000 people that come out to these,” said Mike Buscemi, of the Greater New York Chapter – Manhattan. “It’s really just an empowering day for all of the families that are affected by CF.”
For more information about today’s 3k walk, click here.