NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a man police say flashed two little boys on their way home from school in Brooklyn.

Police said the man approached the eight and 11-year-old boys around 6:15 p.m. Friday near Vista Place and 68th Street in Bay Ridge.

He allegedly showed them his genitals before walking east on 68th Street. The boys were not hurt in the incident.

Police said they’re searching for an Asian man, 20 to 30 years old, with eyeglasses and wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

