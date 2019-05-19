CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

 

(Credit: CBS2)

It was another mild & bright spring day across the area, but we do have some changes heading our way. A powerful storm system will head east toward us overnight and we’ll be dealing with some showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds & torrential rain – be careful if you’re out and about overnight!

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feel every bit like the middle of summer as temps soar into the mid & upper 80s inland, along with higher humidity. There will also be some isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up, albeit not as significant as tonight’s storms.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the week looks great with mainly dry, sunny, and mild conditions with temps in the 70s.

