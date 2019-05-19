



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another mild & bright spring day across the area, but we do have some changes heading our way. A powerful storm system will head east toward us overnight and we’ll be dealing with some showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds & torrential rain – be careful if you’re out and about overnight!

Tomorrow will feel every bit like the middle of summer as temps soar into the mid & upper 80s inland, along with higher humidity. There will also be some isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up, albeit not as significant as tonight’s storms.

The rest of the week looks great with mainly dry, sunny, and mild conditions with temps in the 70s.