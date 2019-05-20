WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are looking for a robbery suspect who’s been targeting 7-Eleven stores in Suffolk County.
Investigators said he struck a store last night on Little East Neck Road in West Babylon.
The man allegedly flashed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He made off with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.
“He, over here, has been robbed a few times at gunpoint, knifepoint, and it’s ridiculous. What do they want? A couple hundred dollars? It just doesn’t make sense,” customer Lisa Zitoli told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
The suspect is accused of robbing two other stores over the weekend – one in Islip Terrace and the other in Melville.
Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to contact the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.tipsubmit.com.