NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)James Corden is sharing a drive and a song with the legendary Celine Dion.

Dion is featured as Corden returns to primetime tonight with “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.”

Corden and Dion drove around the Las Vegas strip, where Dion has a residency.

The special airs Monday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

