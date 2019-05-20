CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Colin Jost, Local TV, New York, Scarlett Johansson


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Her publicist says the couple is engaged.

Jost, 36, and Johansson, 34, have been dating for two years.

This will be his first marriage and her third.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter named Rose.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s