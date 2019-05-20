Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.
Her publicist says the couple is engaged.
Jost, 36, and Johansson, 34, have been dating for two years.
This will be his first marriage and her third.
Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter named Rose.
