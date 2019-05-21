



– The great white shark that was detected Monday in the Long Island Sound is apparently on the move.

On Monday, Ocearch, a group that tracks ocean life, posted a picture of “Cabot,” a nearly 10-foot-long fish swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut.

They had tagged the shark last fall and have been following him ever since.

Now the group says Cabot may be on the south side of Long Island.

“New detections we are trying to make sense of show him on the south side of Long Island,” John Kanaly of Ocearch said. “This new information has us digging in deeper in an effort to understand exactly where Cabot is.

Shark experts say it measures 9-foot 8-inches long, weighs 533 pounds and is likely looking for smaller fish to eat.

The group says Cabot’s presence could be a sign of environmental improvement.

“This is something to celebrate,”said Chris Fisher, a researcher with Ocearch. “I know they’ve been working hard in the sound to clean it up and to get life to come back to the region and when you have an apex predator like Cabot move in to the area, that’s a sign there’s a lot of life in the area and you’ve probably got things moving in the right direction.”

This great white shark was tagged last October and has traveled as far south as Florida.

People can follow Cabot and other tagged animals on the organization’s website, Ocearch.org.