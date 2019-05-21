Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Meteorologist
Good Morning! A much cooler and calmer day is here. Temps are in the upper 40s & 50s around the Tri-State Area.
Skies are clear all day and temps are more like a clear fall night! Today’s high: 66-72°. Expect warmer temps inland, cooler at the coast.
Tonight is quiet & cool again, with temps in the 70s tomorrow.
Most of the week is tranquil, and we have plenty of sunshine! Memorial Day is looking good so far. Check back in often this week for the latest.