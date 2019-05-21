



There’s sunshine abound this afternoon, so don’t miss out on it. Even better, it will be very comfortable with closer to normal temperatures and low humidity levels. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions with gusts to 30+ mph.

It will be mainly clear tonight as high pressure continues to settle in. Expect temps to drop into the 50s in the city with 40s in the suburbs.

We’re gonna do it all over again tomorrow, but we’ll take the winds down a notch and add a few degrees. Highs will be just above normal in the mid 70s.

As for Thursday, we’re leaving in a chance of showers in the morning and evening, but the better part of the day looks dry. Highs will be near normal again in the 70s.