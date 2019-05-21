Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty firefighter was brutally attacked by a group of teens Saturday on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police say.
Authorities say the group of three boys and three girls deliberately cut in front of an elderly couple, making it hard for the couple to share the sidewalk on East 86th Street between Second and Third avenues.
When the 38-year-old firefighter told them to cut it out, things allegedly took a violent turn.
The victim was punched, knocked down and hit repeatedly. He was taken to the hospital with a concussion and broken teeth.
Police say they’re searching for six teens between 15 and 17 years old, who they’re calling persons of interest.
