NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a pair of suspected bicycle thieves.
The duo allegedly stole two bikes valued at $4,200 and $10,000.
On April 25, police said the man and woman took a Cannondale bicycle from Sids Bike NYC in Chelsea.
Three days later, they allegedly stole a Tarmac bicycle that a 41-year-old man left unlocked outside Roy’s Bicycle Shop in Sheepshead Bay.
Police describe the suspects as Hispanic, the man in his 40s and woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s.
He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. She had on a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe and gray sneakers.
