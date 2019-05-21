



Mayor de Blasio told reporters he intends to win the 2020 presidential election.

According to a new poll, he might want to tell some voters too, and fast.

In the first poll since New York City’s mayor announced his candidacy for the White House, just eight percent of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of hizzoner.

The Quinnipiac poll found that 45 percent of likely voters had an unfavorable view of de Blasio, while 48 percent of respondents said they didn’t even know enough about the two-term mayor to make a decision on his run.

The results come as the mayor is reportedly in danger of not even qualifying to appear in the first debates for the Democrats running in 2020.

With at least 23 candidates lining up to challenge President Trump, each Democrat must not only draw at least one percent in national polls but also have at least 65,000 unique donors contributing to their campaigns.

De Blasio, who has been heavily criticized for New York’s rising homeless population, has reportedly started panhandling for change himself.

According to the New York Post, the mayor’s campaign has begun advertising on Facebook, asking for donations as low as $1 – just to meet the Democratic National Convention’s thresholds. Those who don’t meet the requirements will be left out of the two-day panel next month in Miami.

De Blasio has reportedly never attracted more than 13,000 donors in either of his mayoral runs.