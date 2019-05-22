CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Questions being raised in New Jersey after doorbell video of a councilman surfaced – showing him knocking on residents’ doors hours after the polls in their town closed.

“It was 10:15 when the doorbell rang multiple times,” a Cedar Grove resident told CBS2.

“I could hear two men talking outside the house and, to be honest, I was pretty scared.”

It was more than two hours after the polls closed on election night when the woman who asked CBS2 not to use her name was home by herself.

She got freaked out and texted her husband.

“I thought it was, I don’t know, some scam artist because it seemed really strange.”

Police came and checked out the ring video and found a man in a suit seen rifling through a stack of papers on her doorstep.

They said it wasn’t a criminal at the door, it was a councilman Harry Kumburis.

“It’s small-town politics and a weird way of doing politics,” the resident said.

“I don’t think people should be allowed to knock on the door at 10:15 at night.”

So CBS2’s Jessica Layton knocked on Kumburis’ door.

“Why were you knocking on doors at 10:15 on election night?” Layton asked the councilman.

“Actually I’d like to show you something,” the politician said.

He brought out a copy of the mail-in ballot returns. He said – down by just 33 votes – he went to the home of supporters whose ballots appeared to have not been received.

“I went to a couple houses I knew, ‘hi I’m Councilman Harry Kumburis, I’m sorry it’s so late. Just want to ask you a question… Did you send in your mail in ballot?’”

Kumburis admitted he didn’t know this couple, but they were on the list and he was close by.

“In hindsight, would it have been better to go the next day during the daylight hours?” Layton asked.

“Yeah, I made a mistake, especially going to someone not familiar with me,” the councilman said.

After such a close race, Councilman Kumburis added this situation wouldn’t deter him from running again.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is reportedly investigating a potential case of election fraud. Kumburis said he knows nothing about that and says nobody has contacted him.