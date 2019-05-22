Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little girl dressed as a “Star Wars” stormtrooper rang the radio-therapy bell at a British hospital.
The bell marked the final radiation treatment for 4-year-old Audrina Hatton-Wright, who is battling a rare form of cancer.
Audrina left the hospital in costume. Her parents are hoping to raise enough money to fly from the U.S. to New York to have her participate in a clinical trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill tweeted, “Please give brave Audrina my love and best wishes for a complete recovery and a long and healthy life.”
People interested in helping Audrina and following more of her story can find information on her website KeepAudrinaDancing.com.