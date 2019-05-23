



Three days in and it’s already a disaster in the eyes of many New Jersey residents.

Hoboken’s e-scooter rental program kicked off on Monday after the state legalized the use of the electric vehicles.

Although they’re popular and eco-friendly, the e-scooters aren’t getting a friendly welcome from everyone forced to dodge users not following any traffic laws.

Hoboken residents told CBS2 riders are breaking traffic rules and making the roads even more dangerous.

CBS2 cameras caught people riding on the sidewalk, running red lights, and going the wrong way down one-way streets since the program started less than a week ago.

It was such a concern already, police have put out warning signs, warning the two-wheeled terrors to obey the laws.

“I’ve seen so many kids out here riding around without helmets, they’re weaving in and out… It’s hard enough trying to avoid pedestrians, it’s the most preposterous policy I’ve ever seen,” one furious driver told CBS2.

The company that operates the scooters has set up information tents to educate riders on safety and traffic laws.

It’s unclear what local police will do if scooter users continue to disregard the warning signs.

The chaos after just three days is likely to unnerve New York City residents still opposed to electric bikes and scooters in the five boroughs.

MORE: Two Lawmakers Push To Legalize e-Bikes, Scooters In New York

New York is one of the last states that has yet to define and legalize e-bikes and scooters, but if the bill passes, it could bring masses of them to the city.

State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic’s bill would allow local municipalities to determine the rules.

The New York City Council banned motorized scooters in 2004, citing safety concerns. Throttle e-bikes are not legal in New York City and carry a $500 fine on those caught using them.