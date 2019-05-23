TOWN OF MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway after police say a New York state trooper shot a man on Interstate-84 in Orange County.

Police say the trooper noticed a person walking down the highway near the Town on Montgomery when some sort of altercation ensued and a 41-year-old man was shot.

He later died at the hospital.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on Thursday with a report of a disabled vehicle near Exit 5A, will another call reporting an individual walking along the westbound shoulder of I-84 near Exit 5.

Police described the man as ignoring police who attempted to talk to him at the side of the road.

New York State Police Update On Fatal Shooting



“Preliminary investigation revealed the subject was not cooperative with troopers and refused to comply with commands and ignored troopers and made movements,” said Major Pierce V. Gallagher. “When the subject made a sudden movement to enter the moving troop car. One member outside the vehicle fired his firearm and struck the subject.”

The man, who was not identified, was treated at the scene and transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he died.

No police officers were injured.