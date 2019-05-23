CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

The team announced it Thursday before the finale of the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Sabathia pitched five innings on Wednesday night and complained about knee soreness afterward.

He earned the decision in the Bombers’ 7-5 victory, despite allowing five runs and six hits. After the game, the 38-year-old Sabathia described it as “a shooting pain goes through every time that I land.”

Sabathia has started eight games, going 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA, striking out 34 in 41 1/3 innings.

He joins a list of prominent Yankees on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Dellin Betances and Troy Tulowitzki.

