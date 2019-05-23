



– If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a free comedy show to a ninja ballet.

Escape East

From the event description:

Please join our popular monthly mixer for arts and culture enthusiasts. Enjoy free admission to the exhibit “Radicalism in the Wilderness: Japanese Artists in the Global 1960s” and live music. For this special occasion, internationally acclaimed violinist Mari Lee will perform music ranging from the foundational mastery of Johann Sebastian Bach to the delicate contemporary prism of György Kurtág, represented by pieces written in the ’60s.

When: Friday, May 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Japan Society, 333 E. 47th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Stand-up comedy show

From the event description:

Comedy Evening is a completely free comedy show in the heart of the West Village, featuring comedians who have appeared on Comedy Central, TruTV, “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” and more. Please note that you must be 21 and over to attend, as the venue is a bar. While there is no cover or item minimum for the show, it is recommended that you purchase a drink or food item to support the bar and help keep the show free.

When: Friday, May 24, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. 4th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

‘Freedom’ — Presented by Ninja Ballet and The Secret Theatre

From the event description:

Come celebrate your freedom to dance, move and be moved. The show features an opening performance by Richard Mazda’s band at 7:30 p.m., live music and the debut of three new Ninja Ballet company dancers. Martial Arts choreography is by Tony Ortiz, founder of New York Eskrima. The performance is to be immediately followed by a sound bath meditation with musical accompaniment.

When: Saturday, May 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Secret Theatre, 4402 23rd St., Queens

Price: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Liquid Highway

From the event description:

This urban intervention and printmaking workshop honors our shared collective history and the commitments we have to one another. Through the act of printmaking, the public will have the opportunity to print a section of the landscape and own their own piece of this complex history. The Loisaida Festival is a unique New York City neighborhood Festival, rooted in the celebration of local legacies and achievements, yet international in scope and impact.

When: Sunday, May 26, 1-3 p.m.

Where: The Loisaida Center, 710 E. Ninth St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

