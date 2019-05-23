NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A veteran Major League Baseball player made his New York Mets debut in style last night, following a last-minute call up from the minor leagues.
Rajai Davis was taking batting practice around 5 p.m. in Allentown, Pennsylvania when he got the call. He took a two-hour, Uber ride to Citi Field, likely costing about $200, and made it to the game in the third inning.
“Well, it was a normal day when it started. We took BP in Lehigh Valley, PA in the cage, and I found out I was coming up. Thought the manager was playing around, playing a little joke, but I’m here,” David told reporters.
When he arrived at Citi Field, he wasn’t familiar with the stadium and got lost. But he thanked the players and fans for helping him out.
“Thank you, thank you New York. I love you,” he said.
Davis ended up delivering in a big way during his first career at-bat in a Mets uniform – hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals.
New York went on to beat Washington 6-1.