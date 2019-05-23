Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the men convicted of brutally beating a street vendor in the Bronx faces sentencing today.
Joshua Cruz was among several men caught on camera attacking Porgo Souleyman in May 2017 in the Mott Haven section.
Police said the street vendor was trying to stop the men from stealing when they beat him into a coma.
Cruz was convicted of several charges, including first-degree gang assault.
Souleymane, a West African immigrant, had been selling handbags and books for 10 years. He spent nearly two weeks in a coma before going to rehab.