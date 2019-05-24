Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The beach will be a big destination for those taking road trips during the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day weekend.
New York City says its public beaches will be ready for the crowds.
Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver was joined by other officials at Rockaway Beach Friday morning to announce that beaches will be open as of Saturday. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all eight public beaches citywide. Swimming is strictly prohibited at other times.
The beaches will be open until Sept. 8.
Silver’s announcement comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed the rehabilitation of an 11-block stretch of beach that had been closed due to erosion.
“I am so delighted that the entire 5.5 miles of beach is open to the public,” Silver said.