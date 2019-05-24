Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 21-year-old student with autism is missing in Lower Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, Junior Parker was last seen leaving Stuyvesant High School on Chambers Street at 8:48 a.m.

(credit: NYPD)

He headed south on the West Side Highway, according to the NYPD.

Parker lives in the Bronx. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with white letters, a blue denim jacket and blue jeans. Parker usually travels on the school bus and “is not travel trained,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

