NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police report that woman was shot by officers during an incident in Queens Friday night.
Authorities said the shooting took place near Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street around 10 p.m.
Sources told CBS2 that the woman wounded by police was taken to a nearby hospital and a knife was recovered by investigators at the scene.
No NYPD officers were injured during the altercation. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries
