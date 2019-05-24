Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Police-Involved Shooting, Queens News

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police report that woman was shot by officers during an incident in Queens Friday night.

Authorities said the shooting took place near Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street around 10 p.m.

Sources told CBS2 that the woman wounded by police was taken to a nearby hospital and a knife was recovered by investigators at the scene.

No NYPD officers were injured during the altercation. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s