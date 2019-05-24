NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Service got back to normal on Metro North and the Long Island Railroad Friday night, after a series of separate disruptions earlier in the evening brought the holiday travel rush to a halt.
It was a rough start to the Memorial Day weekend at Grand Central Station.
Delays of nearly an hour and a half on the Harlem and New Haven lines plagued the evening rush.
The MTA said a brush fire near the tracks in Wakefield caused a temporary service suspension and long delays for passengers.
“We left for the city at 4 a.m. Friday morning, so we’re ready to get back to Connecticut,” one tired commuter said.
At Penn Station, there was even more train trouble, after a LIRR train stalled in the East River Tunnel.
Both agencies later reported that service was running at or close to on time.