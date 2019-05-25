



Daredevil pilots took to the sky at the Bethpage Air Show Saturday.

Jones Beach was jam-packed to watch the jets and have some fun in the sand.

The roar of F-18 engines was the Navy’s way of saying “welcome to the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show.” The packed beach watched in awe as the pilots looped, swooped, and turned everything upside down.

“It’s just really fun to watch,” youngster Samuel Hasfal said.

The Army’s Golden Knights joined the high-flyers, jumping from a plane and barreling through the sky in their parachutes.

The festive crowd – decked out in red, white, and blue – was breathless as the famous Air Force Thunderbirds flew within feet of each other in their F-16s.

Lt. Colonel Eric Gorney told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway viewers shouldn’t fear – they’ve got this.

“We put on a very precise and safe air demonstration and we show everybody the capability of their military,” Lt. Col. Gorney said.

“All gave some, and some gave all,” Air Force veteran Craig Stevens said.

Stevens said, on this Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We can do these kinds of things and have our freedom because of all those people.”

If you missed the show Saturday, great news, it’s happening all over again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones Beach.

The best part – it’s all free.