



A train derailment on Long Island has snarled service for many people traveling to and from the island this holiday weekend.

LIRR has suspended service in both directions between Patchogue and Hampton Bays through Sunday and is using buses to get people around the affected routes.

For commuters traveling between the Hamptons and Montauk, there is a shuttle train running as well.

The LIRR tweeted that the derailment followed a “slow-speed impact” between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train came off the tracks.

Buses continue replacing trains between Patchogue & Hampton Bays and an LIRR shuttle train is providing service between Hampton Bays and Montauk, after an early morning train sideswiped a non-revenue train in Speonk. — LIRR (@LIRR) May 26, 2019

Customers traveling to the Hamptons/Montauk may wish to consider alternate branches or alternate means of transportation to avoid transfers. Re-railing is underway as we continue to evaluate the extent of the damage and investigate the cause of this incident. — LIRR (@LIRR) May 26, 2019

No one was hurt in the accident but the MTA said the track damage was extensive.

