NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI says it is investigating several hoax devices placed around the city of Newburgh.
The “fake, inert explosive devices” were found in public spaces around the city.
The FBI says there is no threat to the public, but advises people not to pick up the devices.
Instead, they’re asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about the devices should contact the FBI at 212-384-1000.
