NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a weekend full of air shows, barbecues, and perfect beach weather, Monday is all about the parades honoring the country’s servicemen and women.
Here’s your guide to many of the festivities and parades taking place on Memorial Day 2019:
NEW YORK:
- Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Day Observance – 10a.m. – 12 p.m. – starting at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument on Riverside Drive & 89th Street (Manhattan)
- 152nd Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – starting at 78th Street and Third Avenue
- Allied Veteran’s Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – starting at Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cooper Avenue in Glendale (Queens)
- Rockaway Beach Parade – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – from Beach Channel Drive between Beach 129th and Beach 95th Streets (Queens)
- Little Neck-Douglaston Parade – 2 p.m. – running along Northern Boulevard from Jayson Avenue to 245th Street (Queens)
LONG ISLAND:
- Orient Memorial Day Parade – 7:30 a.m. – starting at Orient Firehouse
- Lindenhurst Memorial Day Parade – 8 a.m. – starting at the Breslau Cemetery
- Greenport Memorial Day Parade and Dock Service – 8 a.m. – starting at the Arcade on Front Street
- Smithtown Memorial Day Parade – 9 a.m. – starting at RFO Intermediate School on Old Dock Road (Multiple VFW parades also taking place around Smithtown Monday morning)
- Great Neck Memorial Day Parade – 9:30 a.m. – starting on Susquehanna Avenue & Middle Neck Road
- Farmingdale Village Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hampton Bays Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – starting at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue
- Southold Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – from Steamboat Corner at 1st Street and Main to 3rd and Front Street in Greenpoint
- Riverhead Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – from West Main to the World War II memorial
- West Islip Memorial Day Parade – 10:30 a.m. – starting on the corner of Roderick and Udall Roads
- Babylon Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – starting on Foster Boulevard and Deer Park Avenue
- Southampton annual parade – 11 a.m. – starting on Main Street at the Presbyterian Church along Jobs Lane
- Memorial Day Parade in Oyster Bay – 11:30 a.m. – starting at the Raynham Hall Museum
- Caverton National Cemetery – annual ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
NEW JERSEY:
- Cranford Memorial Day Parade – 8:30am – starting at the Community Center on Walnut Avenue
- Old Bridge Township Memorial Day Parade – 9 a.m. – starting at Laurence Parkway and Ely Avenue
- Summit Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – starting at 25 Deforest Avenue
- Colts Neck Memorial Day Parade – 10:30 a.m. – starting at Town Hall
- Freehold Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – starting at the corner of Brinkerhoff Avenue and Main Street
- Mahwah Memorial Day Parade – 10 a.m. – starting at IHM Church on Island Road
- Glen Ridge Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. – starting at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Baldwin Street
- Nutley Memorial Day Parade – 11 a.m. – starting at the Nutley Park Oval
- Hawthorne Memorial Day Parade – 1:30 p.m. – starting at Lafayette & Rea Avenues
