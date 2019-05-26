NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Memorial Day weekend means the start of summer barbecue season.
Marc Sherry, of Old Homestead Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District, stopped by CBS2 with some great ideas for your weekend bbqs and a few grilling hacks along the way.
REUBEN-STYLE BBQ SHRIMP & LOBSTER PANINIS APPETIZER
-Grill 3 large shrimp (shelled & deveined) & 1/3-pound fresh lobster meat 4 minutes on low direct heat
-Remove from grill and cut shrimp and lobster into small pieces
-Spread creamy coleslaw evenly on Panini bread
-Place shrimp and lobster pieces on coleslaw
-Cover with 3 slices Swiss cheese (or your favorite cheese)
-Place Panini on grill for 1 minute both sides high heat to melt cheese
-Remove from heat, cut in half
-Serves 2
HAWAIIAN PETITE SWEET ROLL FILET MIGNON APPETIZER
-Mango Gazpacho Relish Topping:
-In a large bowl, mix ¼ cup each diced mango, green and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and plum tomato, 2 tbsp. each olive oil, distilled vinegar and lemon juice, and finely chopped parsley, salt and cayenne pepper flakes to taste
-Cover bowl with plastic wrap and marinate overnight in refrigerator
-COB Topping:
-Grill ½ ear of corn on the cob 1 minute each side
-Shave corn from cob
-Sauté 1 small white onion in 1 tbsp. butter, salt & pepper to taste until caramelized
-Cook 3 strips pepper bacon until crispy – cool and crumble
-Mix corn kernels, caramelized onions and crumbled bacon
Filet Mignon:
-Grill 3 3-ounce filet mignon for 1.5 minutes both sides
-Remove from grill and place each on a petite Hawaiian sweet roll
-Drape with toppings
-Serves 3
GRILLED PORTERHOUSE ON PINK HIMALAYAN SALT BLOCK
-Gradually heat pink Himalayan salt block on grill for 1 hour, starting at low heat, then increase to medium and high at 20 minute intervals
-Place 40-ounce porterhouse steak on salt block
-Grill 10 minutes both sides (longer for more well finish)
-Remove slat block from grill and let rest for 5 minutes
Grilled Tomato Garnish:
-Cut 4 tomatoes in half
-Brush tomatoes with olive oil, season with salt & pepper to taste
-Grill 1 minute face up on high direct heat
-Place tomatoes on top of porterhouse
-Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese to taste
-Serves 4
GRILLED WHOLE STRIP SIRLOIN
-Trim fat off 8-10-pound strip loin
-Place on pre-heated grill
-Grill 8 minutes both sides over medium indirect heat (longer for more well finish)
-Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes
Pepper Garnish:
-Brush 4 sliced yellow bell peppers and 2 long hot peppers with olive oil, season salt and pepper to taste, grill on low heat until fork tender
– Place grilled peppers on top of strip loin
-Top with marinated peppadews
-Serves 8
PROK TENDERLOIN & FILET MIGNON SKEWERS
-Cut 1.5-pound pork tenderloin and 1.5-pound filet mignon into 2-ounce pieces
-In a small bowl covered with plastic wrap, marinate meat overnight in refrigerator in Old Homestead Steak Sauce (available on-line or at restaurant), or use your favorite store-bought steak sauce
-Cut 1 head purple cauliflower into chunks
-Brush cauliflower and 2 pounds brussel sprouts with olive oil, salt & pepper to taste
-Assemble six skewers, alternating cauliflower and brussel sprouts with 2 pieces each of pork tenderloin and filet mignon
-Grill 2.5 minutes each side on high direct heat
-Serves 3
RIB EYE RATATOUILLE-STYLE GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD
Ratatouille-style salad:
-In large bowl, mix 1 zucchini and 1 baby eggplant each ¼-inch thick slices, 2 red bell peppers cut in half, ½-pound whole asparagus, 3 tbsp. olive oil, 1 tbsp. distilled vinegar, and paprika, salt, pepper and chili powder to taste
-Grill on low direct heat until grill marks appear
Rib Eye Steak:
-Grill 40-ounce Gotham rib steak on the bone, seasoned with salt & pepper to taste, for
6 minutes on both sides on high indirect heat (longer for more well finish)
-Remove from grill and let rest 5 minutes
-Place baby 8-ounce bed of baby arugula in center of large plate
-Slice rib steak into ½-inch slices
-Fan sliced rib steak on bed of baby arugula
-Place ratatouille-style grilled vegetables around entire rim of plate
-Serves 4
WHAT’S A BBQ WITHOUT A BURGER
Cream sauce condiment:
-In medium bowl, whisk ¼ cup heavy cream until thickened
-Fold in ¼ cup crème fraîche, 1 teaspoon each lemon juice and Sriracha and hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. scallions
-Refrigerate 60 minutes before using
Burger:
-Form ground beef into 12-ounce patty
-Grill burger 4 minutes both sides on medium to high direct heat
-Simultaneously grill 2 very large portobello mushroom caps, seasoned with salt & pepper to taste
-Finish off with Sriracha-hoisin scallion cream sauce, or your own favorite and creative condiments
-Serves 1