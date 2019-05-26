



Marc Sherry, of Old Homestead Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District, stopped by CBS2 with some great ideas for your weekend bbqs and a few grilling hacks along the way.

REUBEN-STYLE BBQ SHRIMP & LOBSTER PANINIS APPETIZER

-Grill 3 large shrimp (shelled & deveined) & 1/3-pound fresh lobster meat 4 minutes on low direct heat

-Remove from grill and cut shrimp and lobster into small pieces

-Spread creamy coleslaw evenly on Panini bread

-Place shrimp and lobster pieces on coleslaw

-Cover with 3 slices Swiss cheese (or your favorite cheese)

-Place Panini on grill for 1 minute both sides high heat to melt cheese

-Remove from heat, cut in half

-Serves 2

HAWAIIAN PETITE SWEET ROLL FILET MIGNON APPETIZER

-Mango Gazpacho Relish Topping:

-In a large bowl, mix ¼ cup each diced mango, green and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and plum tomato, 2 tbsp. each olive oil, distilled vinegar and lemon juice, and finely chopped parsley, salt and cayenne pepper flakes to taste

-Cover bowl with plastic wrap and marinate overnight in refrigerator

-COB Topping:

-Grill ½ ear of corn on the cob 1 minute each side

-Shave corn from cob

-Sauté 1 small white onion in 1 tbsp. butter, salt & pepper to taste until caramelized

-Cook 3 strips pepper bacon until crispy – cool and crumble

-Mix corn kernels, caramelized onions and crumbled bacon

Filet Mignon:

-Grill 3 3-ounce filet mignon for 1.5 minutes both sides

-Remove from grill and place each on a petite Hawaiian sweet roll

-Drape with toppings

-Serves 3

GRILLED PORTERHOUSE ON PINK HIMALAYAN SALT BLOCK

-Gradually heat pink Himalayan salt block on grill for 1 hour, starting at low heat, then increase to medium and high at 20 minute intervals

-Place 40-ounce porterhouse steak on salt block

-Grill 10 minutes both sides (longer for more well finish)

-Remove slat block from grill and let rest for 5 minutes

Grilled Tomato Garnish:

-Cut 4 tomatoes in half

-Brush tomatoes with olive oil, season with salt & pepper to taste

-Grill 1 minute face up on high direct heat

-Place tomatoes on top of porterhouse

-Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese to taste

-Serves 4

GRILLED WHOLE STRIP SIRLOIN

-Trim fat off 8-10-pound strip loin

-Place on pre-heated grill

-Grill 8 minutes both sides over medium indirect heat (longer for more well finish)

-Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes

Pepper Garnish:

-Brush 4 sliced yellow bell peppers and 2 long hot peppers with olive oil, season salt and pepper to taste, grill on low heat until fork tender

– Place grilled peppers on top of strip loin

-Top with marinated peppadews

-Serves 8

PROK TENDERLOIN & FILET MIGNON SKEWERS

-Cut 1.5-pound pork tenderloin and 1.5-pound filet mignon into 2-ounce pieces

-In a small bowl covered with plastic wrap, marinate meat overnight in refrigerator in Old Homestead Steak Sauce (available on-line or at restaurant), or use your favorite store-bought steak sauce

-Cut 1 head purple cauliflower into chunks

-Brush cauliflower and 2 pounds brussel sprouts with olive oil, salt & pepper to taste

-Assemble six skewers, alternating cauliflower and brussel sprouts with 2 pieces each of pork tenderloin and filet mignon

-Grill 2.5 minutes each side on high direct heat

-Serves 3

RIB EYE RATATOUILLE-STYLE GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD

Ratatouille-style salad:

-In large bowl, mix 1 zucchini and 1 baby eggplant each ¼-inch thick slices, 2 red bell peppers cut in half, ½-pound whole asparagus, 3 tbsp. olive oil, 1 tbsp. distilled vinegar, and paprika, salt, pepper and chili powder to taste

-Grill on low direct heat until grill marks appear

Rib Eye Steak:

-Grill 40-ounce Gotham rib steak on the bone, seasoned with salt & pepper to taste, for

6 minutes on both sides on high indirect heat (longer for more well finish)

-Remove from grill and let rest 5 minutes

-Place baby 8-ounce bed of baby arugula in center of large plate

-Slice rib steak into ½-inch slices

-Fan sliced rib steak on bed of baby arugula

-Place ratatouille-style grilled vegetables around entire rim of plate

-Serves 4

WHAT’S A BBQ WITHOUT A BURGER

Cream sauce condiment:

-In medium bowl, whisk ¼ cup heavy cream until thickened

-Fold in ¼ cup crème fraîche, 1 teaspoon each lemon juice and Sriracha and hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. scallions

-Refrigerate 60 minutes before using

Burger:

-Form ground beef into 12-ounce patty

-Grill burger 4 minutes both sides on medium to high direct heat

-Simultaneously grill 2 very large portobello mushroom caps, seasoned with salt & pepper to taste

-Finish off with Sriracha-hoisin scallion cream sauce, or your own favorite and creative condiments

-Serves 1