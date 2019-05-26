Holiday WeekendMemorial Day Travel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – More than a dozen men were arrested in a prostitution bust Saturday in New Jersey.

Newark’s Department of Public Safety was tipped off when neighbors complained about the activity on Sherman Avenue between Clifton Street and East Bigelow Avenue in Newark.

Thirteen men, ages 24 to 66, were charged with soliciting prostitution.

Authorities said the men are all from out of town.

“We conducted these operations in response to complaints from residents,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. “Our neighbors deserve communities free of people coming in from out of town to solicit this activity in our city. I commend Vice Task Force for directly addressing the issues that tarnish our neighborhoods.”

