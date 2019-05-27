Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying five men wanted for questioning in a Bronx robbery and assault.
Investigators say a 39-year-old man was attacked when he answered a knock on his apartment door.
It happened just after midnight on May 17th at a building near East 183rd Street and Washington Avenue.
Police say the attackers beat the man and cut him with some kind of sharp instrument.
They stole his cell phone and then ran off.
The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.