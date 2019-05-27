Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 71-year-old woman is dead and her 87-year-old husband is hospitalized after being stabbed inside their Brooklyn home.
Now, sources tell CBS2 investigators are looking to speak with the couple’s son, who checked himself into the psychiatric ward of Woodhull Hospital.
Police were called shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to a house on Garden Street in Bushwick. Officers found Maria Rodriguez, 71, with multiple stab wounds to her torso.
Her husband had been stabbed in the chest and slashed in the arms. He was listed in serious condition late Sunday night.
Neighbors said caretakers found the couple.
“Early morning… I just heard the pounding the door. I think it was the nurse pounding the door,” one woman said. “I just talked to her yesterday – the day before yeah – she asked me how’s everything, I said, ‘OK yeah.’”
It’s unclear exactly when or why they were stabbed.