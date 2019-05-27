NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Memorial Day commemorations will be held throughout the Tri-State Area today, honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Hundreds of veterans, active duty members and elected officials are expected to gather at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum at 11 a.m.
This morning’s ceremony will include an unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, a commemorative tossing of a wreath into the Hudson River, plus a flyover by Navy jets.
Some of the veterans in attendance served in conflicts dating back to World War II.
It’s an emotional day for many who remember loved ones and comrades they lost.
The annual Whitestone Veterans Memorial Association’s Memorial Day Parade will start around noon at 149th Street and 15th Drive. The grand marshal is Army veteran John McHugh Sr., who participated in the D-Day invasion.
