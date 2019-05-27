Comments
SHELDON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Three members of a New Jersey family were killed when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their SUV on the way to Niagara Falls.
SHELDON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Three members of a New Jersey family were killed when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their SUV on the way to Niagara Falls.
Police said Richard Sawicki, 20, ran a stop sign and crashed his pickup truck into the SUV carrying nine people around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheldon.
He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and reckless driving.
A 4-year-old child was killed, along with two women who were ejected from the SUV.
Six other family members, including four children ages 4 to 14, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The victims’ names have not been released.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Send him to prison for many many years. Manslaughter at the least, and maybe even homicide.