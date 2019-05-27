



Three members of a New Jersey family were killed when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their SUV on the way to Niagara Falls.

Police said Richard Sawicki, 20, ran a stop sign and crashed his pickup truck into the SUV carrying nine people around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheldon.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and reckless driving.

A 4-year-old child was killed, along with two women who were ejected from the SUV.

Six other family members, including four children ages 4 to 14, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released.

