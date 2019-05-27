



— There have been plenty of frustrations this Memorial Day weekend over service to the beaches on NYC Ferry . Many riders have encountered long lines.

The unofficial start of summer always comes with barbecues and beaches, but this year there has also been aggravation for hundreds of New Yorkers looking to escape the city by sea.

For the past two days, long lines have welcomed beach goers hoping to have some fun in the sun at the Rockaways and Governors Island. Starting as early as 10 a.m. on Monday, lines as long as city blocks stretched along Pier 11 at Wall Street, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported.

Some people couldn’t even get on the ferry after waiting in line for half an hour since it reached its capacity so quickly.

The city’s ferry service is run by the organization Hornblower. It sent out an alert warning people about a high-passenger advisory, asking all riders to allow themselves additional travel time. But many riders were upset about the amount of ferries the company is using on Memorial Day.

The Rockaway route operates additional service every 28 minutes on weekends and holidays, but travelers said Monday that’s not enough to keep up with the high demand that continues to grow.

“It’s terrible. I have been on this ferry several times. I’ve never seen the wait like this,” said Nancy Halpern of the Upper East Side.

The complaints Dias heard from riders were only about getting to their destination. Many were also worried about their return ride later Monday.