



– Many people are enjoying Memorial Day by spending the day on the beach or out on the waters off the Jersey Shore.

People CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to told her they haven’t experienced such a picture-perfect kick-off to summer like this in years.

Manasquan Main Street beach was packed early Monday. Carts were filled with boogie boards, beach chairs and umbrellas.

“Memorial Day. It means the start of summer, best weekend of the year. America’s the best country, celebrating life,” one beachgoer told Baker.

“This was a great start to summer. Looking forward to many more weekends,” beachgoer Bob Conrad said.

For the past two years, Memorial Day weekend was a washout. It rained and fireworks were canceled. But not this year. Wally Wall, the beach manager, says they have had record beach tag sales.

“Yesterday was a banner day. Yesterday, over 3,000 daily’s. We don’t usually see that until maybe we get to a weekend in July. So with the two days combined, about 4,000, that pretty doubles what we’ve done in the past two years,” Wall said.

Homes along the beach showed their patriotism with flags on balconies. With the nice weather, it wasn’t a day to be inside.

“This weekend, we had a family barbecue, definitely comes to the beach. Last year it was a little rainy, but definitely love having this day off, love enjoying our home beach,” said Vittoria Saccomanno of Manasquan.

One group that went in on a share house together for the whole summer spoke with Baker. Friday was move-in day.

“How many of us? Fifteen to 20, but we made the living room a fourth bedroom,” said Tommy Foley of Pennsylvania. “It’s tight.. but fun.”

Those that have to travel back home before work Tuesday say they’re a little nervous about traffic on the Parkway because so many people are down the shore. One tip a man gave Baker: Maybe wake up early Tuesday and drive to work, that way you can enjoy the whole day and evening down the shore.