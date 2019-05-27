MEMORIAL DAYTravel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Westfield is honoring a true hero in every sense of the word this Memorial Day.

Derrick Nelson (credit: Mayor Shelley Brindle)

The community named veteran and former Westfield High School Principal Derrick Nelson the honorary grand marshal of their Memorial Day parade.

Nelson died from surgery complications after he decided to donate his bone marrow to an anonymous sick boy in February.

On Monday, his family spoke about their beloved hero.

“Our family is very humbled and honored by just the outpouring of love and support and just the recognition he’s been given. We just are just beyond words and humbled by it,” said Nelson’s fiancee Sheronda Baker.

Dr. Derrick Nelson (Photo: CBS2)

Nelson, 44, also served as an officer in the Army reserve for more than 20 years, serving in Afghanistan and Kuwait, and earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer.

  Terry Mi says:
    May 27, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Wonderful, just wonderful.

