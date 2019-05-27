



— People turned out in droves Monday to see a hero who fought on D-Day lead the Memorial Day parade in Whitestone, Queens.

The Whitestone Memorial Day Parade is a century-old tradition. The grand marshal on Monday was a 95-year-old Army veteran who helped change the course of history. He fought in the decisive battle of World War II that liberated France and helped to defeat the Nazis.

Monday was a day to remember that freedom isn’t free. In Whitestone and around the country communities gathered to remember the hefty cost of our liberty.

John McHugh, an Army corporal, stormed Normandy 75 years ago.

It has been depicted so vividly by Hollywood you can almost imagine what it was like to be among the American, British and Canadians who took part in the siege all those years ago.

“It’s hell day. It really is a hell day,” McHugh told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

McHugh doesn’t have to imagine it. He lived it.

“[I was] scared stiff, petrified and running like hell. It was a lot of bodies around. I didn’t want to be one of them,” he said.

Only 20 years old and right out of a Bronx high school, McHugh found himself in the epic invasion that changed the course of World War II.

On June 6, 1944, he said his prayers and crawled the beach under heavy Nazi fire and into history, ultimately defeating Hitler.

“We went up against a great army, but we won out and he’s gone and we are here. I hope the guys that didn’t come back feel it was worthwhile. It was worthwhile. Hitler is gone,” McHugh said.

“He has always been my hero,” son John McHugh Jr. said. “I’ve always had to pull stories out of him. His generation is so humble and selfless. The whole world would have changed had we not invaded France.”

McHugh shared his story with Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is heading to France for 75th anniversary ceremonies.

“These are 20-year-old boys that risked their lives so that we can have the life we have today,” Suozzi said.

A Long Island contingent is already in Normandy, where there is a special connection. In all, 9,388 Americans are buried there, including Theodore Roosevelt’s son. Locust Valley’s Cathy Soref is on site to commemorate history.

“These veterans who made such a sacrifice 75 years ago defending our western civilization successfully, they want us to be able to pass down to the lessons to next generation, so that they understand the costs of freedom and democracy,” said Soref, director of Operation Democracy.

When asked if there is a lesson to be learned, McHugh said, “Yeah, stay out of wars.”

And the parades aren’t free either. The Jewish War Veterans Organization is having a difficult time raising money to put the parade on each year. It’s up to a new generation now to understand the importance.