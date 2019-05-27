MEMORIAL DAYTravel, Recipes & Remembrance Events Around The Tri-State Area
HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Soccer fans saw a special rendition of the national anthem this Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey.

Pete Dupre, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, performed his rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” on a harmonica.

This came before the U.S. Women’s national team faced off against Mexico at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

The Americans went on to win the match 3-0.

