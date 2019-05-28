



— A small village on Long Island is home to a luxurious residence, filled with a lot of over-the-top touches.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look inside an amazing mansion for this week’s edition of Living Large.

When you see a home this grand from the outside, the promise of extraordinary treasures inside is even more tantalizing. And this majestic two-acre property in Brookville does not disappoint.

“The house is absolutely insane. I mean, it’s the most palatial estate that you’ll find here in Brookville. It’s 12,500 square feet total,” said Zach Elliot of Nest Seekers.

The textures and design flourishes were all a treat for the eye. Duddridge started the tour at the enormous double-bridal staircase.

The rail inlay is custom gold-plated brass. The marble and mahogany stairs took more than a year to compete.

“[The chandelier] is at least $50,000 and they have 16 chandeliers throughout the house,” Elliot said.

MORE: Living Large: Spectacular Gilded Age Victorian In Upper Nyack

One more stunning than the next. In the chef’s kitchen, two over-scale fixtures hover over the island.

“This is a back-lit onyx back splash,” Elliot said. “We’ve got a gold or copper back splash throughout this entire kitchen.”

It matches the sink, “which is probably about 800 pounds,” Elliot added.

MORE: Living Large: Meatpacking District’s Stunning Porter House

Duddridge then headed up the stairs to the massive master suite. The home features eight bedrooms, and an astonishing 12 bathrooms, each totally unique.

There are hand-painted sinks in the master bath. A powder room is a stunner in silver. There’s sleek club-like black and gold tile in one bathroom, and in another, the epitome of a golden throne. Color-block design with contrasting sinks completes the eclectic look.

On the lower level, it’s a dolphin-themed mosaic that’s the design highlight in the enormous pool area. There is a hot tub that can hold 18 people and 4,500 square feet of entertaining space, including an onyx bar and a 15-seat theater.

Back outside, there’s a show-stopping fountain.

“It was over $200,000 for this fountain alone,” Elliot said.

And the driveway features $500,000 of two-inch thick granite, heated so there will never be a need for a snow plow.

To live large in Brookville will cost $7.9 million.

The motivation for the owner to build a house on this scale was to have his children’s weddings there. It didn’t quite happen, but he’s still proud of how it all turned out.