CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Local TV, New York, New York State Politics


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will run for a fourth term in 2022.

The third-term governor made the announcement during a radio interview Tuesday.

If re-elected, Cuomo would be only the second person to win a fourth, four-year term as New York governor, after Republican Nelson Rockefeller.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

His father and fellow Democrat, Mario Cuomo, lost his bid for a fourth term.

The state’s longest serving governor was its first: George Clinton, who served for seven three-year terms. Like Rockefeller, Clinton went on to be vice president of the United States.

New York has no gubernatorial term limits.

Cuomo won his current term by defeating Republican challenger Marc Molinaro in 2018.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s