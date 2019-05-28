Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will run for a fourth term in 2022.
The third-term governor made the announcement during a radio interview Tuesday.
If re-elected, Cuomo would be only the second person to win a fourth, four-year term as New York governor, after Republican Nelson Rockefeller.
His father and fellow Democrat, Mario Cuomo, lost his bid for a fourth term.
The state’s longest serving governor was its first: George Clinton, who served for seven three-year terms. Like Rockefeller, Clinton went on to be vice president of the United States.
New York has no gubernatorial term limits.
Cuomo won his current term by defeating Republican challenger Marc Molinaro in 2018.
