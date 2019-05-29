PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – When a woman needed life-saving help at a weekend softball game in New Jersey, her rescuers were already on the field.

A 50-year-old woman stopped breathing at Commons Field in Paterson on Saturday. That’s when two assistant coaches raced to her aid.

John Molina was off-duty from his job as a Paterson firefighter. He gave the spectator mouth-to-mouth while a fellow coach, retired Paterson police Lt. Washington Griffin, assisted him with the chest compressions.

Paterson’s bravest and finest worked together to revive the woman and save her life.

“I’m definitely proud of myself. I’m also proud of Mr. Griffin for assisting me. It’s what I signed up for when I joined the fire department in 2013… You’re on call constantly,” Molina said.

“There were a few people out there who could’ve been called heroes. We are just the ones who actually did the compressions and CPR. There were other people standing, willing to do it,” a humble Griffin said.

The 50-year-old was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is on the mend.