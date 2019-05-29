CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – When a woman needed life-saving help at a weekend softball game in New Jersey, her rescuers were already on the field.

A 50-year-old woman stopped breathing at Commons Field in Paterson on Saturday. That’s when two assistant coaches raced to her aid.

John Molina was off-duty from his job as a Paterson firefighter. He gave the spectator mouth-to-mouth while a fellow coach, retired Paterson police Lt. Washington Griffin, assisted him with the chest compressions.

Paterson firefighter John Molina (right) and retired Paterson police Lt. Washington Griffin (Left). (Credit: CBS2)

Paterson’s bravest and finest worked together to revive the woman and save her life.

“I’m definitely proud of myself. I’m also proud of Mr. Griffin for assisting me. It’s what I signed up for when I joined the fire department in 2013… You’re on call constantly,” Molina said.

“There were a few people out there who could’ve been called heroes. We are just the ones who actually did the compressions and CPR. There were other people standing, willing to do it,” a humble Griffin said.

The 50-year-old was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is on the mend.

