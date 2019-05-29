



Police are looking for a man wanted in a string of crimes in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The NYPD released video of the latest incident at a Bushwick deli late Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect, armed with a large kitchen knife, jumped on the counter and demanded cash from the register.

The robber reportedly got away with $20.

About an hour earlier, detectives say the same suspect stole $150 from a pizza shop on the Lower East Side and, just a day earlier, stole another $400 from another pizza shop in Lower Manhattan.

Police believe the serial robber is believed to be a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years-old, weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.