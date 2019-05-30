



– The National September 11 Memorial and Museum held a dedication ceremony 9/11 Memorial Glade on Thursday morning.

Marking 17 years since 9/11 rescue, recovery and relief efforts officially ended at Ground Zero, the new memorial honors all those who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins following 9/11.

The glade is a pathway adjacent to the Memorial’s south pool. It is marked by six monoliths, massive 17-ton slabs of granite along the path that incorporate steel from the original World Trade Center.

9/11 Memorial Glade Full Dedication Ceremony



“Everyone who was here is part of the cleanup and memorializing the growing number of people who are affected by 9/11-related illnesses,” said Director of Engineering Joseph Flannigan.

No names will be included on the memorial, because that list is constantly changing as more people get sick. According to the World Trade Center Health Program, more than 2,100 people have died from 9/11-related illnesses and more than 90,000 are sick.

CBSN New York: Alice Greenwald of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum



The designers hope the Glade will be a peaceful place to reflect and grow.

“By telling these stories of courage, bravery, perseverance, a willingness to sacrifice for others, that people will then commit themselves to living in that same spirit, in that same way,” Tim McGuirk said.