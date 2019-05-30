Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of measles cases across the country is nearing levels that haven’t been seen in a generation.
The CDC now says there are 971 cases confirmed this year.
Those numbers surpass a 25-year-old record. Experts are not sure when the outbreak will slow down. Authorities continue to argue that the health crisis is being fueled the growing anti-vaccination trend that physicians say is based on bad science.
The illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states however, the majority of the cases have been centered in the New York City.
Officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
