CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CDC, Local TV, Measles, measles outbreak, New York, vaccinations


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of measles cases across the country is nearing levels that haven’t been seen in a generation.

The CDC now says there are 971 cases confirmed this year.

Those numbers surpass a 25-year-old record. Experts are not sure when the outbreak will slow down. Authorities continue to argue that the health crisis is being fueled the growing anti-vaccination trend that physicians say is based on bad science.

MORE: Officials Push For New York Lawmakers To End Religious Vaccination Exemptions

The illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states however, the majority of the cases have been centered in the New York City.

Officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

RELATED: Another Rare Illness Returns, LAPD Officers Diagnosed With Typhoid

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s