



— There are some new developments in the case of a missing mother in Connecticut.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello has learned that police are convinced Jennifer Dulos is a victim of foul play. On Thursday, investigators expanded their search into Westchester County.

The missing woman’s parents own a mansion on Mallard Lake Road in Pound Ridge. Police from New Canaan, Conn., visited that property Thursday as they pursue leads in a desperate search for the 50-year-old mother of five, including two sets of twins.

MORE: Conn. State Police Search For Jennifer Dulos, Missing Mother Of 5 From New Canaan

Dulos vanished from her rental home in New Canaan after dropping the children at school on Friday. Her vehicle was found abandoned near Waveny Park, where Bill Stuek walks his dog.

“I find it incredible,” Stuek said of the situation. “Incredible, and also the spread of the information as to what has happened has been lacking.”

Police haven’t shared much information as they’ve search, but sources confirmed they’re finding no activity from the missing woman’s cellphone or credit cards.

Investigators are taking close look at her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. A handyman told Aiello he once had an unpleasant exchange with Dulos about work at the Westchester property.

“Yelling [at] me, and he has a very bad mouth,” Luis Tapia said, adding when asked if Fotis Dulos threatened him, “No, just yelling [at] me.”

In divorce papers, Jennifer Dulos accused her husband of infidelity, cruelty, and threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece.

He denied the charges, and in a letter filed Tuesday claimed the children are under armed guard at the Fifth Avenue apartment of their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, and he wants them returned to him.

Back in New Canaan, a vigil is planned at a local church on Thursday evening. Friends will pray that somehow Jennifer Dulos is safe.